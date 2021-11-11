California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,486 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.