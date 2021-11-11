California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.68. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

