State Street Corp Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $61,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $480.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.16 and a 12-month high of $485.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.03.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

