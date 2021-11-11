Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,875 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

