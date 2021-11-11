Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Newmark Group worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

