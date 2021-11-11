Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NKLA opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

