SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

