Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “
Shares of GAIN opened at $16.39 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
