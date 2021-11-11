Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.16 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,667,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.