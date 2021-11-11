California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,703 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.