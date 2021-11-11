California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,453 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.