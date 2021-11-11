Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $528,400.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DNLI stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 379.74 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

