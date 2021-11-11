Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

