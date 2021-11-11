The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus Sells 28,018 Shares

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $648.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

