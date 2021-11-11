Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$633,600.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.29.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.