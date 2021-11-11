Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 59,792 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $951,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

PARR stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

