Cowen Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $36.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of TPIC opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.26 million, a PE ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

