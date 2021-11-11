Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBII. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.