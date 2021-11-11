Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Sells 15,870 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RVLV opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

