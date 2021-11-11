Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Sells 15,870 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE RVLV opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
