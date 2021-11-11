Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 250,202 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SelectQuote worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.