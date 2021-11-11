Barclays Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $48.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 224.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

