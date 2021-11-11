Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE SQNS opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

