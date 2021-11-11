Royal Bank of Canada Lowers McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $26.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

MCFE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

MCFE stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.44. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

