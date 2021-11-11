New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

