Barclays Begins Coverage on AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 30.50.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AVDX stock opened at 24.68 on Monday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 20.39 and a twelve month high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.