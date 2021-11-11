Stifel Financial Corp Has $294,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after acquiring an additional 368,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after buying an additional 247,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

