Royal Bank of Canada Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $28.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $1,574,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

