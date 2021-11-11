Royal Bank of Canada Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $28.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $1,574,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
