The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised shares of The Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,445 shares of company stock worth $3,461,549. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Andersons by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

