Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE PVG opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.82. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 49.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 269,821 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 204,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 60.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

