IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.28.

IAC opened at $139.58 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $86.27 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $107,047,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

