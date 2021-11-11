Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $337.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.61.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

