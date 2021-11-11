Craig Hallum Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $799.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eHealth by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,089 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.