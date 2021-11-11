Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $355,000 Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 252.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOR opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

