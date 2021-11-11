Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 43,850 Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

