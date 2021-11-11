Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,204,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 52,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

