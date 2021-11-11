Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.