Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells 28,079 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

