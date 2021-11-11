Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells 25,225 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.