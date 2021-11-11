Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells 25,225 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

