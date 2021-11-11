Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

