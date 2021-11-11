Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 115,455 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,455 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.31. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

