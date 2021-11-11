Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,811 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 57,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Altair Engineering worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,236 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -964.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,691 shares of company stock worth $32,950,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

