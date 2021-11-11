Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATK stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

