Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.71 Million Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 131.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Nabors Industries worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $830.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

