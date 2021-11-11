Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.10, but opened at $38.75. Vericel shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 3,483 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

