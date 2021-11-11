Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.00, but opened at $72.85. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 1,464 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

