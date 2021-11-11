EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 736,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 2,438,846 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $13.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

