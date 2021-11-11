Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells 22,125 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $659,785.10.
- On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12.
- On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.
Progyny stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
