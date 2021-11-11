Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells 22,125 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $659,785.10.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12.

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.

Progyny stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

