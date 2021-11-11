Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.82.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $368.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.15. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

