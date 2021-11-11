Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,164 shares of company stock worth $2,261,543. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $63.23.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

