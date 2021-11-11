Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 389,638 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 245,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAN opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $822.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

